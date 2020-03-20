VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Several major scheduled events across Hampton Roads have been canceled or postponed due to the growing coronavirus concern.

Something in the Water is no different. The event announced on March 13 that after much consideration, the festival would return in April 2021. Shortly after the announcement, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order that put a 10-person limit on public gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.