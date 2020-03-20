Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Rock Church donated 1,000 respirator masks to Sentara Healthcare for the treatment of coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of Sentara)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach church has donated 4,000 respirator masks to Sentara Healthcare to help treat coronavirus.

Rock Church donated 1,000 N95 respirator masks to four Sentara hospitals on March 18, for a total of 4,000 masks.

The masks were given to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The church wrote Sentara a letter acknowledging the short supply of respirator masks nationally and said:

“We at Rock Church would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your dedication and work in providing much-needed care for our community and loved ones…. We hope that this will help in some small measure, the battle that you are in against the coronavirus.”

– Rock Church
Sentara is one of the leading healthcare agencies in Hampton Roads who are working to diagnose and treat COVID-19. Sentara has been testing people for the disease on the Southside and Peninsula with their drive-thru process.

