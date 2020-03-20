VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach church has donated 4,000 respirator masks to Sentara Healthcare to help treat coronavirus.
Rock Church donated 1,000 N95 respirator masks to four Sentara hospitals on March 18, for a total of 4,000 masks.
The masks were given to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
The church wrote Sentara a letter acknowledging the short supply of respirator masks nationally and said:
“We at Rock Church would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your dedication and work in providing much-needed care for our community and loved ones…. We hope that this will help in some small measure, the battle that you are in against the coronavirus.”– Rock Church
Sentara is one of the leading healthcare agencies in Hampton Roads who are working to diagnose and treat COVID-19. Sentara has been testing people for the disease on the Southside and Peninsula with their drive-thru process.
