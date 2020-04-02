VB church continues to support community amid coronavirus outbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A local church is continuing to support its community amid the coronavirus outbreak, and hopes others will still care for their neighbors long after the outbreak is over.

The New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ is located in Seatack and has supported its neighbors through food, tutoring and other resources before COVID-19.

Elder Curtis Hopkins, who is the minister of education for the church, says it’s something they’ve done daily but now, they are seeing increasing demand.

“We’re seeing there is a need, a greater need, but not just during this time. It’s daily and monthly. We’ve always done that but other organizations need to do it too,” he said.

Hopkins says they feed around 200 people daily. Many of them are children.

They open their church doors to allow people to pick up lunches but they also go into communities like Friendship Village and Atlantis, which are public housing communities, to pass out meals and deliver them to seniors.

Hopkins says schools are doing all they can do to help, but he hopes others will help with the increase in demand.

“We do foreign missions, as well, in Haiti and other places and we do the exact same thing there that we do here. Like I said, but instead of going there and worrying about foreign missions, we forget about our home. We really need to make sure we take care of our neighborhoods, our communities, our kids, school systems, public housing, seniors and different things,” he said.

While the church will continue to provide the support needed, he wants others to do so, too. It starts with caring.

“We ask them to care for the needy, the hungry, the homeless. Just be concerned about your brother and sister. We are their keepers. We should be caring about each other,” he said.

Grab-and-go bags are available for kids 18 and under Monday through Friday.

Pick up times are at Friendship Village at 11 a.m., the Trailer Park at noon, at Atlantis Apartments at 12:30 p.m. and the Seabridge Area/Virginia Beach Boulevard at 1:30 p.m..

If you have questions or needs from the church, contact the church at (757) 425-8431.

