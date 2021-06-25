VB and New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ to host vaccine clinic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​ The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ announced on Friday they are partnering to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 26 at the church on 118 Bishop Thoroughgood Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Appointments for the event aren’t required, however, they are encouraged.

Guests will be able to choose between the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Children ages 12 to 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Visit their website to schedule an appointment.