VB Adventure Park hosts silent auction for Feeding America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Adventure Park is raising money for Feeding America during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adventure Park at the Virginia Beach Aquarium is holding a silent auction. Bidders will have a chance to win ticket packs for the park’s “Adventure Experience,” as well as prize packs with special benefits from its partners. The bidding ends on April 24.

All of the silent auction proceeds will be donated to Feeding America. Feeding America is a hunger relief organization that supports 200 foodbanks across the country. Every dollar donated will help provide 10 meals for families, children, and seniors across America.

Learn more about the silent auction here.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is asking for help, for their employees and the animals in their care.

They are asking Congress to provide emergency relief funding to U.S. aquariums, zoos and other non-profit cultural organizations during these unprecedented times. You can take action by filling out this form.

