Live Now
North Carolina health officials holding coronavirus press conference

VB Adventure Park hosts silent auction for Feeding America

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium. (WAVY photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Adventure Park is raising money for Feeding America during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adventure Park at the Virginia Beach Aquarium is holding a silent auction. Bidders will have a chance to win ticket packs for the park’s “Adventure Experience,” as well as prize packs with special benefits from its partners. The bidding ends on April 24.

All of the silent auction proceeds will be donated to Feeding America. Feeding America is a hunger relief organization that supports 200 foodbanks across the country. Every dollar donated will help provide 10 meals for families, children, and seniors across America.

Learn more about the silent auction here.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is asking for help, for their employees and the animals in their care.

They are asking Congress to provide emergency relief funding to U.S. aquariums, zoos and other non-profit cultural organizations during these unprecedented times. You can take action by filling out this form.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories