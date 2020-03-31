VADOC: Norfolk probation and parole office employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk probation and parole office employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
VADOC confirmed that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19: An employee at the Norfolk Probation and Profile office and an officer who was training at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women (VCCW).
VADOC said that no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia’s prisons.
Norfolk’s Probation and Parole office will be closed for three days for cleaning.
