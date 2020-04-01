VADOC: 3 inmates, 1 nurse test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Late Tuesday night, the Virginia Department of Corrections received their first positive COVID-19 test results for incarcerated offenders.

According to VADOC, three inmates at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women tested positive for the virus.

In addition to the three inmates, one contractor who is a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus as well.

In total, three VADOC employees and one contractor — the nurse at VCCW — have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees include one officer in training at the VCCW, one correctional officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center, and one employee at the Norfolk probation and parole office.

The announcement comes just several hours after the VADOC informed the public about the Norfolk probation and parole office employee.

All VADOC facilities are operating on modified lockdown in order to minimize contact between groups of offenders.

The Virginia Correctional Enterprises is continuing to make sneeze/cough guard masks for use by Virginia DOC staff and offenders.

While visitation and volunteer activities at correctional facilities are canceled due to the pandemic, video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to offenders.

The VADOC is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and continues to plan for every possible contingency. Viriginia Department of Corrections

