Vaccine update: Feds cut Illinois’ shipment in half; Governor, IDPH urge patience

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Two days after Illinois celebrated the arrival of initial shipments of the coronavirus vaccine, the federal government on Wednesday told Illinois not to expect the previously-promised number of doses in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told Governor JB Pritzker Wednesday morning that its plan to ship nearly eight million Pfizer vaccine doses to states, large metropolitan areas and territories across the country had been “tightened” — which, in practical terms, means slashed by nearly half.

Illinois anticipated receiving nearly 8 million doses next week; federal projections say the state can expect 4.3 million. Similarly, the following week’s original projection of 8.8 million doses is also cut to 4.3 million.

“This development will likely cut our state’s projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half,” Pritzker said during a coronavirus news conference. “The same is true across the rest of the nation.”

The cuts do not affect the shipment of 109,000 vaccine doses that already arrived to Illinois on Monday. Pritzker said distribution of those doses to regional destinations “remain on-schedule.”

“I now no longer fully believe projections that are put in front of us by the federal government,” Pritzker said to a reporter Wednesday. “Having said that, we’re hopeful that they’re accurate, but those projections showed that we would see hundreds of thousands more vaccination vaccine doses delivered to the state… which may be early next week.”

Although clearly frustrated during the early portion of Wednesday’s briefing, the governor clarified that “everybody at every level of government cares deeply about making sure that we’re protecting as many people as possible.”

“I think that operation Warp Speed and the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington — they all want this to go well. And again, there are complications — difficulties — on their end to try to get all that organized: To get those thousands of trucks sent out to the right places, make sure that deliveries occurred, make sure they go into ultra-cold storage immediately, etc.,” he said. “So, I have urged from the beginning patience. And I think that’s really the watchword that we all need to keep in mind.”

Regarding projections, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike added that “things do change on, literally an hourly basis.”

“As the, I guess, doses actually come in, that’s when we can be speaking to the actual numbers,” she said. “And what we’re calling bureaucracy — a lot of it is logistics for a very difficult product that no one has ever dealt with. We want to get it right, not just fast. So, please exhibit the patience that you’ve heard governor Pritzker talk about, so that we can get this right, not just fast, but right for all the people.”