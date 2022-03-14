Vaccine reluctance, healthcare inequities continue to affect eastern NC minority communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, a goal for communities across Eastern North Carolina has been to make sure healthcare and vaccinations are available to all. Now, two years into the coronavirus pandemic, work is still being done to make this happen.

Both the Pitt County Health Department and Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality said we still have a ways to go in providing healthcare access to underserved communities. They also said many of the ongoing issues they face continue to disproportionately impact minority and marginalized communities.

Kimberly Hardy is the director of nursing with the Pitt County Health Department. She said as vaccines have become more available, they have actually seen the amount of vaccine hesitancy increase.

“We could actually watch the trend in the vaccine uptake and really see the line where the vaccine was open to all groups and the utilization of the vaccine dropped off,” said Hardy.

She also said vaccine reluctance has been disproportionate in the Black community, with only 47% of that population being vaccinated.

“I think that the history, unfortunately, with the United States with some of the things like the Tuskegee project … you know people remember that, and they have concerns about trusting, trusting our government with the vaccines,” Hardy said.

She added they have seen some success in providing education sessions ahead of vaccine clinics.

Tonya Foreman is the Founder of CAREE, an organization that has been working to do just that, provide education and healthcare in underserved communities, and she said the need for that in Pitt County is huge.

“There are people in Eastern North Carolina because of where they are located geographically that do not even get junk mail. Because of where they’re located geographically and their socio-economic status, imagine what they get left out of, not to mention broadband and internet access,” said Foreman.

She added that keeping up with that need can be overwhelming.

“We just, you know, do what we can to stay grassroots, maintain a consistent presence, keep boots on the ground, continue to communicate with citizens,” said Foreman.

9OYS also spoke with Kinston Teens, another organization working to provide healthcare in underserved communities. An official there said while their efforts have increased vaccination rates, there is still a long way to go, especially when it comes to getting the younger population vaccinated.