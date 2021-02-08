Vaccine clinic at Southside STEM Academy in Norfolk focuses on underserved, high-risk residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A COVID-19 vaccination event Monday in Norfolk was focused on helping at-risk residents who live in underserved communities.

It was held at Southside STEM Academy at 1108 Campostella Road.

The Norfolk Health Department says it specifically offered appointments to Norfolk residents 65 and older (Virginia’s using 50% of its 1b vaccines for older adults) in zip codes identified as high-risk. Factors officials used to identify Monday’s group included health metrics, lack of transportation and socio-economic data.

The clinic, like others being held in the city, was held by appointment and residents had to preregister by phone or on the internet.

To register for future events, complete this online form or call 757-664-SHOT (7468) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Southside STEM Academy in Norfolk hosts a COVID-19 vaccination event on Feb. 8, 2021.

WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins was at Monday’s event and will have more coverage coming up tonight.

