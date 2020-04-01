Va. Wednesday update: COVID-19 cases up to 1,484; 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations linked to virus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia again saw its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from Tuesday to Wednesday, and 7 new deaths connected to the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,484 people had tested positive for coronavirus, with 208 hospitalizations and 34 deaths overall statewide.

Cases increased 234 people between Tuesday and Wednesday, the largest increase in cases in a day’s span. Tuesday saw an increase of 230 cases. More than 360 of those cases are in the Tidewater area, with other hotspots in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area.

Here’s a look at cases in our region:

Chesapeake: 31

Accomack: 7

Northampton: 1

Hampton: 13

James City County: 95

Newport News: 29

Poquoson: 3

Williamsburg: 9

York: 16

Portsmouth: 13

Gloucester: 8

Mathews: 2

Virginia Beach: 88

Norfolk: 33

Franklin: 1

Isle of Wight: 5

Southampton: 1

Suffolk: 6

Hospitalizations are now at 208, an increase of 43 from Tuesday’s total of 165. That again is the largest increase so far in a day’s span.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in each age range:

Virginia also passed 15,000 tests on Wednesday. For some testing, such as the recently disbanded drive-thru sites at Sentara Healthcare locations in Hampton Roads, results could take at least 10 days to come back. Sentara ended the drive-thru locations because of this delay in results from off-site commercial labs and is working to provide in-house testing.

This breaking article will be updated.

