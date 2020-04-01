Va. Wednesday update: COVID-19 cases up to 1,484; 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations linked to virus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia again saw its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from Tuesday to Wednesday, and 7 new deaths connected to the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,484 people had tested positive for coronavirus, with 208 hospitalizations and 34 deaths overall statewide.

Cases increased 234 people between Tuesday and Wednesday, the largest increase in cases in a day’s span. Tuesday saw an increase of 230 cases. More than 360 of those cases are in the Tidewater area, with other hotspots in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area.

Open or closed: How Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order affects you

Here’s a look at cases in our region:

Chesapeake: 31
Accomack: 7
Northampton: 1
Hampton: 13
James City County: 95
Newport News: 29
Poquoson: 3
Williamsburg: 9
York: 16
Portsmouth: 13
Gloucester: 8
Mathews: 2
Virginia Beach: 88
Norfolk: 33
Franklin: 1
Isle of Wight: 5
Southampton: 1
Suffolk: 6

Hospitalizations are now at 208, an increase of 43 from Tuesday’s total of 165. That again is the largest increase so far in a day’s span.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in each age range:

Virginia also passed 15,000 tests on Wednesday. For some testing, such as the recently disbanded drive-thru sites at Sentara Healthcare locations in Hampton Roads, results could take at least 10 days to come back. Sentara ended the drive-thru locations because of this delay in results from off-site commercial labs and is working to provide in-house testing.

This breaking article will be updated.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories