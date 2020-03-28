Va. Saturday updates: Virginia COVID-19 cases at 739, Trump to visit USNS Comfort

(WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting Saturday an uptick in positive testing for COVID-19 cases.

The VDH site now confirms a total of 739 cases in Virginia, meaning 135 cases have been identified since Friday.

The new numbers have come in just hours before Hampton Roads is set to host President Trump who is touring the USNS Comfort.

The Norfolk-based Navy Hospital ship will be leaving for New York on Saturday.

Latest Posts