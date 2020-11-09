Va. Nov. 9 COVID-19 update: 1,302 new cases, 6 new deaths; hospitalizations, cases continue to climb statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,302 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths Monday as the virus rises to record levels in the commonwealth and nationwide.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,302 193,477 total), case averages at record levels and trending up

New deaths (+6, 3,713 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, trending back up slightly

Current hospitalizations (+37 patients, 1,127 total), trending up overall

Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Virginia’s case average has nearly doubled in just over the past month, up to 1,437 cases per day Monday from about 750 cases per day in early October. In that time, the percent of positive tests is also going up, meaning the virus is spreading and more cases are not just the result of more testing.

Hospitalizations are still on the rise overall statewide, with 1,127 patients as on Monday — that’s the most for Virginia in more than two months. The U.S. as a whole is on pace to break its previous hospitalization records, though Virginia is seeing a more gradual increase.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.1 million tests, 103k cases, and 57k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 462. pic.twitter.com/oSHwWztvYq — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 9, 2020

Deaths have been down from earlier this summer, but have trended up slightly recently. Deaths can lag cases by about three weeks to a month. When deaths go up in the gray area of the Virginia Department of Health’s chart (where deaths still may not be reported yet) that’s not a good sign. Most of the new deaths recently have come from Central and Southwest Virginia. Hampton Roads has actually seen deaths go down.

Local cases

Hampton Roads is still doing relatively well compared to the rest of the state, but is seeing some concerning increases in positive tests in the Virginia Beach/Chesapeake area. Hospitalizations are steady overall, and deaths are down.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack: 1,241 cases, 101 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 5,301 cases, 499 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 519 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 368 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 2,278 cases, 100 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+8 cases)

Isle of Wight: 904 cases, 48 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,016 cases, 70 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 143 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 3,406 cases, 123 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,728 cases 419 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 327 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 110 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 2,930 cases, 337 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+4 cases)

Southampton: 943 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (no changes)

Suffolk: 2,422 cases, 143 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+13 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 8,737 cases, 464 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+39 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 240 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 710 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

131 new cases, trending up overall

0 new deaths, trending down overall

+5 hospitalizations (183 total), steady overall

Percent of positive tests: 4.8%, mostly steady overall

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 6.2% — trending up

Eastern Shore — 4.3% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 6.1% — trending up, but mostly steady overall

Norfolk — 4.9% — mostly steady overall

Peninsula — 3.8% — mostly steady overall but recent trend back down

Portsmouth — 4.1% — trending down, mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 6.1% — trending up

Western Tidewater — 3.4% — trending down, lowest number in months after surge in local correctional facilities

