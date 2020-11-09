Va. Nov. 9 COVID-19 update: 1,302 new cases, 6 new deaths; hospitalizations, cases continue to climb statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,302 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths Monday as the virus rises to record levels in the commonwealth and nationwide.
Statewide numbers:
New cases: (+1,302 193,477 total), case averages at record levels and trending up
New deaths (+6, 3,713 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, trending back up slightly
Current hospitalizations (+37 patients, 1,127 total), trending up overall
Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day
Virginia’s case average has nearly doubled in just over the past month, up to 1,437 cases per day Monday from about 750 cases per day in early October. In that time, the percent of positive tests is also going up, meaning the virus is spreading and more cases are not just the result of more testing.
Hospitalizations are still on the rise overall statewide, with 1,127 patients as on Monday — that’s the most for Virginia in more than two months. The U.S. as a whole is on pace to break its previous hospitalization records, though Virginia is seeing a more gradual increase.
Deaths have been down from earlier this summer, but have trended up slightly recently. Deaths can lag cases by about three weeks to a month. When deaths go up in the gray area of the Virginia Department of Health’s chart (where deaths still may not be reported yet) that’s not a good sign. Most of the new deaths recently have come from Central and Southwest Virginia. Hampton Roads has actually seen deaths go down.
Local cases
Hampton Roads is still doing relatively well compared to the rest of the state, but is seeing some concerning increases in positive tests in the Virginia Beach/Chesapeake area. Hospitalizations are steady overall, and deaths are down.
Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads
Accomack: 1,241 cases, 101 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)
Chesapeake: 5,301 cases, 499 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Franklin: 519 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 hospitalized)
Gloucester: 368 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
Hampton: 2,278 cases, 100 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+8 cases)
Isle of Wight: 904 cases, 48 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)
James City County: 1,016 cases, 70 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Mathews: 143 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no changes)
Newport News: 3,406 cases, 123 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Norfolk: 5,728 cases 419 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
Northampton: 327 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)
Poquoson: 110 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)
Portsmouth: 2,930 cases, 337 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+4 cases)
Southampton: 943 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (no changes)
Suffolk: 2,422 cases, 143 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+13 cases, +3 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 8,737 cases, 464 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+39 cases, -1 hospitalized)
Williamsburg: 240 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)
York: 710 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)
Key local metrics
- 131 new cases, trending up overall
- 0 new deaths, trending down overall
- +5 hospitalizations (183 total), steady overall
- Percent of positive tests: 4.8%, mostly steady overall
Positivity rates
- Chesapeake — 6.2% — trending up
- Eastern Shore — 4.3% — steady overall but a slight increase recently
- Hampton — 6.1% — trending up, but mostly steady overall
- Norfolk — 4.9% — mostly steady overall
- Peninsula — 3.8% — mostly steady overall but recent trend back down
- Portsmouth — 4.1% — trending down, mostly steady overall
- Virginia Beach — 6.1% — trending up
- Western Tidewater — 3.4% — trending down, lowest number in months after surge in local correctional facilities
For more data from VDH, click here.
