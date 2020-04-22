Va. legislators holding unprecedented session outside Capitol, with protest planned nearby

Workers construct a second tent on the House side of the Virginia capitol Monday April 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The House and Senate are meeting in separate locations for Wednesday’s reconvene session due to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session outside the Capitol as they grapple with how to handle fallout of the coronavirus.

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away. Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.

They are set to take up Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to legislation passed earlier this year. Northam has proposed plans to delay some long-sought Democratic priorities until more is known about the pandemic’s effect on the economy, pushing back decisions on whether to give teachers and state workers raises, freeze in-state college tuition, and implement other new spending in the budget recently passed by lawmakers.

The session comes on the same day protestors are set to gather around Capitol Square, urging Northam and state officials to lift restrictions that were set to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Protestors are planning to circle around the Capitol in their vehicles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

