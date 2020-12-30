Va. health dept. to give updates on vaccine rollout on Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is holding a virtual briefing Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to discuss vaccine distribution in the commonwealth.

The briefing should include updated numbers on how many doses the state will receive.

For the last two weeks, first responders and civilian and military health care workers have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. EMS and other frontline health workers are in the 1a prioritization for vaccines, based on CDC guidance. Other health workers and long-term care residents and staff are also in this 1a group. Future phases 1b and 1c include essential workers and high-risk adults.

On Tuesday, WAVY reported Virginia Beach EMS and Fire crews received the Moderna shot. Long-term care residents and staff were supposed to start receiving vaccines this week through a partnership with CVS, but it’s unclear how many doses have been administered in those facilities.

More than 41,700 Virginians in total have been vaccinated so far.

This comes as NBC News reports that the overall vaccination distribution in the U.S. is off to a slow start.

Operation Warp Speed planned to have 20 million does to states by the end of the year. It’s a goal it will miss by millions, as about 2 million Americans have received their initial doses.

“It’s only been 15 days since the first vaccine were given, so things will evolve, they will optimize over the next week or so, and you will see millions and millions more vaccines,” explained Admiral Brett Giroir, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary.

Virginia missed out on about 100,000 expected doses early on due to logistical errors.

President-elect Joe Biden is criticizing the slow pace. “The Trump administration’s plan to distribute vaccines is falling behind, far behind,” said Biden.”But as I long feared and warned the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should.”

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris will attend the meeting and have updates on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.