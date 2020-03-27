Va. Friday updates: Virginia COVID-19 cases at 604, more than double Tuesday’s count; sharp rise in hospitalizations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia saw another jump of more than 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday, and its largest increase in hospitalizations in a day’s span due to the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the commonwealth now has 604 confirmed cases, more than double Tuesday’s official count of 290 by the Virginia Department of Health.

Hospitalizations shot up by 18 people, from 65 on Thursday to 83 on Friday.

VDH is reporting 14 deaths statewide and 7,337 people have been tested so far. 4,447 people had been tested Tuesday.

Cases continue to rise in several health districts in the Tidewater area, including the Peninsula district, which has the highest concentration of cases outside of Northern Virginia and a majority of the state’s deaths due to the virus.

The breakdown of cases between age groups, sex and race. (VDH data as of 10 a.m. 3/27/20)

Tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

This breaking article will be updated.

