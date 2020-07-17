Va. Employment Commission doing poor job of helping the jobless, legislators say

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — 43 state lawmakers have signed a letter calling the Virginia unemployment system a bureaucratic nightmare that penalizes people who’ve lost their jobs.

Signers include local legislators Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) and Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-Virginia Beach).

“Most of our time is spent on this issue,” Fowler said in a Friday interview. “‘How do we survive?’ It’s the biggest concern of my district right now.”

The lawmakers say the Virginia Employment Commission needs to be more accessible by phone and online, and needs to get up to speed on technology.

“People were reaching out and they didn’t even know where they stood, they didn’t get an answer,” Fowler said, discussing her constituents’ frustrations.

VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess responded. She says VEC has paid out $6.2 billion in benefits in the past four months, while increasing call center staffing from 82 to more than 450, and

and expanding VEC’s capability to handle 60,000 calls each week.

VEC mentions a 40% budget cut in the past nine years, and says the General Assembly called for an audit review of VEC in 2017, but hasn’t even started yet because gaming and casinos were prioritized ahead of it.

“That made sense at the time, because the unemployment rate was at record lows. So why would we be funding something that we didn’t need? Well, we now know that we need to prepare for the worst,” Fowler said. “This is one thing that got put on the back burner and it shouldn’t have.”

VEC also says 9 out of every 10 people who were eligible for COVID-related payments have been paid within 14 days, and the majority of inquiries from legislators (on behalf of those who say they have yet to receive any benefits) involve people who either left their job voluntarily or were fired.

Fowler says maybe the definition of “eligible” needs to be changed. She says the lawmakers know it’s up to them to find the resources that VEC needs, and calls the relationship a collaboration.

They expect to address the issue in a special session in August.

Latest Posts: