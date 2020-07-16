Va. DMV updates online scheduling system, appointments available 3 months out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is following up on frustrations with the DMV.

Since Governor Ralph Northam ordered sites to close at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some DMV centers have reopened for appointment-only services. However, getting in to see a representative has been nearly impossible for some.

Last month, dozens of people reached out to WAVY.com saying they could not schedule an appointment on the DMV website.

Now the DMV has updated its system, and you can see appointment times for the next three months. Every day more appointments are available, so it is important to check the schedule portal often, according to the website.

Before, only 30 days at a time were available, which often filled up quickly.

Northam mentioned the DMV’s progress earlier this week during a COVID-19 press conference.

“The DMV locations are serving 7,000 appointments a day. Last month, just to remind folks, we gave a 90-day extension for license registration or other credentials that are expiring through the end of October.”

He notes employees are working extended hours to serve people.

Also, behind the wheel road tests are now offered at select locations, including:

Norfolk– 850 Widgeon Road, Norfolk, VA 23513

Suffolk– 6701 College Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435

Originally the goal was to have all DMV offices reopened by the end of July. We reached out to DMV officials for updates on the timeline and received this statement:

“Continuing the phases of opening offices will extend beyond July 31, as customer service centers are renovated and outfitted for safe operation. Available staffing and local health and safety considerations are also factors in determining when and how many offices reopen.” Jessica Cowardin, DMV spokesperson

