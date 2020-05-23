VA Department of Corrections announces 6th inmate death

Coronavirus

by: Amelia Heymann, WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced a sixth inmate has died of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities.

According to the VADOC’s announcement, the death was at Buckingham Correctional Center, which is now reporting two offender deaths as a result of the virus.

This center also had the fourth inmate death from COVID-19 in the state.

In total, 955 inmates and 85 staff members at state facilities have caught the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories