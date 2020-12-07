Va. Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: 3,817 new cases, 11,490 in last 3 days; Hampton Roads’ positivity rate up to 10%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average of new coronavirus cases has shot up in the past several days, up to 3,000-plus cases per day on average for the first time.

Virginia added 3,817 cases on Monday. That’s the third straight day of reported cases above 3,000, though the Virginia Department of Health said Saturday’s reported cases did include some backlogged data. The numbers come just over a week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+3,817, 258,870 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 32.1 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths (+8, 4,208 total), steady overall

Current hospitalizations (-84 patients, 1,885 total), still trending up overall

Testing (10.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently

Some small good news is that COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide went down by several dozen patients between Sunday and Monday, with the number of cumulative patient discharges up to 25,401. That’s 166 more patients than Sunday’s total of 25,235, via the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Still, hospitalizations are around record levels and trending up overall. ICU occupancy statewide is at 75%. Hampton Roads is reporting 18 new patients, up to 366 total.

The United States as a whole is reporting record levels of COVID-19 deaths, at more 2,100 per day on average. Virginia’s deaths are still below previous peaks, but there’s been a sustained, elevated average around 20 deaths per day recently. Most of those deaths are outside of Hampton Roads.

Local cases

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore are seeing upticks in nearly all metrics, and the region’s positivity rate is back up to 10% on average, showing uncontrolled virus spread.

Accomack: 1,408 cases, 109 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+18 cases)

Chesapeake: 7017 cases, 551 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+53 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 573 cases, 28 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 559 cases, 22 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,975 cases, 144 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,101 cases, 56 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+9 cases)

James City County: 1,273 cases, 78 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+9 cases)

Mathews: 172 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (no change)

Newport News: 4,305 cases, 169 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+50 cases)

Norfolk: 6,894 cases, 475 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+111 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 358 cases, 50 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 cases)

Poquoson: 212 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+14 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,380 cases, 360 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+41 cases)

Southampton: 1021 cases, 33 hospitalized, 40 deaths ( +3 cases)

Suffolk: 2,965 cases, 173 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+ 49 cases)

Virginia Beach: 11,965 cases, 565 hospitalized, 119 deaths (+187 cases)

Williamsburg: 309 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths ( +1 case)

York: 1007 cases, 31 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+15 cases)

Key local metrics

627 new cases, trending up

2 new deaths, steady

18 new current patients (366 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 10.2%, trending up overall

Positivity rates