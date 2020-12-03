Va. Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: 2K new cases, 34 new deaths reported, hospitalizations still going up overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,023 new coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths on Thursday, and saw its record levels of hospitalizations drop slightly by seven patients.
Still, hospitalizations are steadily trending up overall, roughly double where numbers were a month ago. And hospitalizations nationwide are at record levels, with the COVID Tracking Project reporting more than 100,000 new hospitalizations for the first time. Health care workers in states such as Wisconsin say they’re “stretched beyond any reasonable limit.”
Despite the increases in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he’s not adding new coronavirus restrictions, but “all options are on the table.” He says he expects the general public to be able to have access to a vaccine by early summer 2021.
Statewide numbers:
- New cases: (+2,023 244,503 total), trending up overall
- Case incidence rate: 26.2 per 100K, trending up overall
- New deaths (+34, 4,147 total), steady overall
- Current hospitalizations (-7 patients, 1,853 total), at record levels, trending up
- Testing (8.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia averaging around 25,000 tests per day
34 new deaths were reported statewide, with most in rural Southwest Virginia (13).
“We’re losing more than we’re keeping,” a nurse at Ballad Health, a health provider in the region, said Wednesday. “I put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I wasn’t prepared to do…”
Other regions, including the Eastern Region (Hampton Roads) haven’t seen significant uptick in deaths. However the United States as a whole reported at least 2,760 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a record. At least 274,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.
Local cases
- Accomack: 1,363 cases, 108 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+4 cases)
- Chesapeake:6,790 cases, 540 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+51 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Franklin: 551 cases, 28 hospitalized, 17 deaths (no changes)
- Gloucester: 524 cases, 22 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Hampton: 2,867 cases, 132 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+21 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 1,051 cases, 56 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case)
- James City County: 1,234 cases, 73 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+5 cases)
- Mathews: 165 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 cases)
- Newport News: 4,144 cases, 162 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+21 cases, +12 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 6,654 cases, 470 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+28 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Northampton: 351 cases, 51 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 hospitalized)
- Poquoson: 156 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)
- Portsmouth: 3,246 cases, 354 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+12 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 997 cases, 33 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 2,812 cases, 165 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+9 cases)
- Virginia Beach: 11,149 cases, 552 hospitalized, 116 deaths (+79 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 298 cases, 20 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- York: 957 cases, 28 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+7 cases)
Key metrics
- 251 new cases, trending up overall
- 3 new deaths, steady overall
- No change in current hospitalizations (337 patients total), trending up
- Percent of positive tests: 8.3%, trending up overall
Positivity rates
- Chesapeake — 11% — trending up overall
- Eastern Shore — 9.8% — trending up
- Hampton — 8.8% — trending up
- Norfolk — 7.6% — trending up overall
- Peninsula — 6.5% — trending up overall
- Portsmouth — 7.6% — steady overall but a slight increase recently
- Virginia Beach — 8.1% — trending up overall
- Western Tidewater —7.2% — trending up overall
For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.
