Va. Dec. 10 COVID-19 update: 54 new deaths, 3,915 new cases reported, record hospitalization up again

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is consistently reporting a whole new level of coronavirus cases two weeks out from Thanksgiving, with more than 1,000-plus cases per day statewide on average compared to two weeks ago.

It’s averaging just under 4,000 cases per day, with record hospitalization numbers (2,000-plus patients). Deaths, which can lag cases by weeks, are still under peak levels, but have been creeping up and are expected to continue to increase.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: (+3,915, 271,043 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 44.5 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels

New deaths (+54, 4,335 total), steady overall, but trending up recently

Current hospitalizations (+16 patients, 2,051 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday but up again, 25,000 per day on average

That average is only expected to increase going forward, with up to 47,000 new cases a week in February, according to a model from the University of Virginia. With that level of cases, deaths could surpass records set earlier in the pandemic for Virginia. The commonwealth’s already seeing its COVID-deaths go up, with 54 reported Thursday and 127 in the last three days total (26 per day on average, previous peaks around 41 and 34 per day).

Though Virginia’s numbers are concerning, they are still comparatively better than nearly every other state, with about 45 cases per day per 100,000 people. Other states such as Rhode Island and Indiana are double that per capita rate, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

The United States overall is breaking records daily, with more than 3,000 new deaths reported on Wednesday alone. And these death numbers are a reflection of infections from before Thanksgiving before the recent surge.

More than 3000 deaths recorded in the US today.



This reflects infections that happened in mid-November, before Thanksgiving.



That number is going to get higher.https://t.co/W5vHNPWABI pic.twitter.com/AZRMG7jUaa — Ed Yong (@edyong209) December 10, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 210k cases, and a record 106,688 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals. There were 3,054 reported deaths today — the highest single-day total to date. pic.twitter.com/LcgzPJZdO6 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020

But even though Virginia’s doing relatively better than other states, its numbers overall are still unprecedented, including current hospitalizations (2,051 statewide).

Gov. Ralph Northam is getting ready to step in to try to blunt the spread. He’s going to announce some new restrictions on Thursday at 2 p.m., but isn’t implementing a “lockdown” or similar measure, his office says.

Local cases

Hampton Roads is seeing its COVID-19 deaths rise after its steady rise in cases, which are up by about 3 deaths per day on average compared to November. Nearly all health districts have a test positivity rate above 10%.

Accomack: 1,448 cases, 111 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+10 cases)

Chesapeake: 7227 cases, 560 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+92 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 587 cases, 29 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 579 cases, 22 hospitalized, 5 deaths ( +15 cases)

Hampton: 3,171 cases, 151 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+32 cases, +5 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 1,136 cases, 60 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 1,304 cases, 79 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 184 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+10 cases)

Newport News: 4,4408 cases, 173 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+39 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7176 cases, 503 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+70 cases, +13 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 362 cases, 51 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 221 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 3,480 cases, 375 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+45 cases, +10 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1031 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths ( +2 cases)

Suffolk: 3075 cases, 189 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+53 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 12,555 cases, 584 hospitalized, 124 deaths (+179 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 318 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 1038 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+15 cases)

Key local metrics

601 new cases, trending up

8 new deaths, trending up

-18 current hospitalizations (386 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 10.9%, trending up overall

Positivity rates