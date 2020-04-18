Va. COVID-19 Saturday Update: 562 additional confirmed cases with 27 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brings the total number to 8,053 statewide.

Overall, health officials reported 27 additional deaths as of Saturday morning, April 18, to a total of 258 deaths. Officials also reported a total of 1,296 residents in Virginia have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak.

State health officials did say there is a lag in reporting, and all cases, deaths, etc. reported on a specific day does not mean all were recorded in the past 24-hour span.

Cases in the Tidewater area (April 18)

Virginia Beach: 271 (+6)

Chesapeake: 154 (+7)

James City County: 139 (+1)

Norfolk: 109 (+1)

Hampton: 79 (+1)

Suffolk: 81 (+11)

Isle of Wight: 83 (+14)

Portsmouth: 65 (+2)

York: 38

Accomack: 33 (+5)

Gloucester: 21 (+1)

Williamsburg: 19

Franklin City: 12 (+3)

Southampton: 9 (+2)

Poquoson: 6

Northampton: 5

Surry: 3

Mathews 3

Here’s how Virginia’s curve looks over the past week:

Friday (April 10): 467 new cases to 4,509/ 12 new deaths to 121

Saturday (April 11): 568 new cases to 5,077/ 9 new deaths to 130

Sunday (April 12): 197 new cases to 5,274/ 11 new deaths to 141

Monday (April 13): 473 new cases to 5,747/ 8 new deaths to 149

Tuesday: (April 14): 424 new cases to 6,171/ 5 new deaths to 154

Wednesday (April 15): 329 new cases to 6,500 overall/ 41 new deaths to 195

Thursday (April 16): 389 new cases to 6,889/13 new deaths to 208

Friday (April 17): 602 new cases to 7,491/23 new deaths to 231

Virginians currently hospitalized have confirmed COVID-19 results or are awaiting test results, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover at home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

This article is breaking. You can view more statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

