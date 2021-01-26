Va. COVID-19 Jan. 26 update: Over 4,700 new cases, 93 new deaths, positivity rate at 12.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting more than 4,707 new coronavirus cases along with 93 new deaths for Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, January 26, Virginia has an overall number of 483,326 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 389,259 have been confirmed by testing. 94,067 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

It appears Virginia will continue to see cases go up until about mid-February, according to the health department’s model through the University of Virginia. New coronavirus variants could change that projection however, with another version of the UVA model accounting for the variants showing cases increasing through April.

On Monday, the first case of a new strain of the coronavirus, first found in the United Kingdom, has been identified in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a release Monday the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 was identified in a sample from an adult resident with no reported recent travel history. VDH did not specify where in Northern Virginia the variant was identified.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,707 , 483,326 total)

, total) New deaths ( +93, 6,174 total)

6,174 total) Current hospitalizations ( +96, 2,847 total), back down slightly but still near peak

2,847 total), back down slightly but still near peak Testing ( 12.5% 7-day average of positive tests), back down recently , averaging around 34K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 34K tests per day Total vaccine doses administered (474,979, 21,007 on average)

Doses distributed (1,055,975 total)

Number of people fully vaccinated (58,779)

Number of people with at least one dose (416,200)

Meanwhile vaccine supply from the federal government to Virginia is not expected to increase much from the current 110,000 per week allotment until March. Hampton Roads overall has started 1b vaccinations, but again the supply is very limited. Portsmouth was the only health district in the commonwealth not in 1b as of Monday, but was expected to start on Tuesday.

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,290 cases, 157 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 14731 cases, 705 hospitalized, 127 deaths (+141 cases, +4 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Franklin: 824 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 1,396 cases, 39 hospitalized, 24 deaths ( +19 cases, +5 deaths)

Hampton: 6,804 cases, 223 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+98 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,070 cases, 98 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 3262 cases, 111 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+77 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 414 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 9216 cases, 240 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+182 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 12,268 cases, 666 hospitalized, 136 deaths (+151 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 609 cases, 63 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 565 cases, 16 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+14 cases)

Portsmouth: 6269 cases, 493 hospitalized, 96 deaths (+54 cases, +2 cases)

Southampton: 1,658 cases, 41 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+12 cases)

Suffolk: 5,454 cases, 295 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+64 cases, +11 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 24,918 cases, 1033 hospitalized, 195 deaths (+318 cases, +15 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 425 cases, 24 hospitalized, 8 deaths (-19 cases, +1 death)

York: 2,397 cases, 41 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+50 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,229 cases Saturday, which is 26% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,229 new cases

27 new deaths

40 new patients hospitalized (809 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,847 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.