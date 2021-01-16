Va. COVID-19 Jan. 16 update: Over 6,700 additional cases reported, 1,460 in Hampton Roads, 50 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a huge spike with more than 6,700 new coronavirus cases along with 50 new COVID-19 deaths for Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, January 16, Virginia has an overall number of 429,391 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 351,970 have been confirmed by testing. 77,421 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +6,757 , 429,391 total), trending up , at record levels

, total), , Case incidence rate: 58.2 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +50, 5,706 total), at record levels and trending up, 49 per day on average

5,706 total), Current hospitalizations ( +105, 3,119 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,119 total), , Testing ( 14.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 34K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 34K tests per day Vaccines administered: (295,202 total), 12,873 per day on average

Vaccines distributed: (943,400 total), no new updates

The big news Thursday was that Virginia is moving people 65 and up and those with co-morbid conditions into phase 1b for COVID-19 vaccinations, after new federal guidance. Maryland also made the announcement on Thursday.

Though it’s still unclear where everyone will go to get those vaccines, but Virginia is in the process of creating large scale vaccination sites.

One has already opened at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, but officials said there were not doing COVID-19 shots on Friday, Jan. 15. The Hampton Convention Center could be one after Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck reached out to state officials.

On Friday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said Virginia hospitals had administered more than 175,000 of Virginia’s doses so far. Most of those have gone to health care workers, which were in phase 1a.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,125 cases, 144 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+25 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 11,967 cases, 671 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+431 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 741 cases, 38 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+15 cases)

Gloucester: 1198 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+25 cases)

Hampton: 5,571 cases, 213 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+137 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,833 cases, 90 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+55 cases)

James City County: 2,580 cases, 104 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+65 cases)

Mathews: 384 cases, 16 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 7593 cases, 225 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+139 cases)

Norfolk: 10,869 cases, 625 hospitalized, 123 deaths (+123 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 539 cases, 60 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+7 cases)

Poquoson: 455 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+19 cases)

Portsmouth: 5645 cases, 473 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+99 cases, +2 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Southampton: 1,557 cases, 37 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+19 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 4800 cases, 268 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+100 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Virginia Beach: 22,013 cases, 906 hospitalized, 177 deaths ( 154 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 405 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (-13 cases)

York: 1,999 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+43 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,460 cases Saturday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,460 new cases

7 new deaths

13 new patients hospitalized (807 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 3,119 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.