Va. COVID-19 Dec. 20 update: Over 3,800 new cases statewide, Hampton Roads makes up 20% of daily increase with over 800 additional cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,876 more new COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, December 20, Virginia has an overall number of 306,848 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 262,589 have been confirmed by testing. 44,259 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: ( +3,876 , 306,848 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, 306,848 total), , New deaths ( + 7, 4,650 total), steady overall, but trending up recently (30 per day)

7, 4,650 total), Current hospitalizations ( + 54 patients, 2,405 total), trending up overall , at record levels

54 patients, 2,405 total), , Testing (11.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday but up again, 25,000 per day on average

This all comes as VDH reported Friday that it would receive 100,000 fewer doses that originally planned in December under the federal Operation Ward Speed initiative.

There’s been little explanation as to why states will receive fewer doses, but Pfizer said Thursday it wasn’t facing production issues.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” a statement from the company read.

Local cases

Accomack: 1,579 cases, 117 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 8,362 cases, 584 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+92 cases)

Franklin: 629 cases, 32 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 723 cases, 25 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 3,833 cases, 185 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+91 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,337 cases, 69 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+37 cases)

James City County: 1,550 cases, 92 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+19 cases)

Mathews: 263 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+5 cases)

Newport News: 5,145 cases, 188 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+62 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7,767 cases, 530 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+44 cases)

Northampton: 398 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 270 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,895 cases, 404 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+69 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,087 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 3,508 cases, 220 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+85 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 14,226 cases, 677 hospitalized, 132 deaths (+234 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 346 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 1,262 cases, 32 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+21 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 805 cases Sunday, which is 20% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

805 new cases, record and trending up

0 new deaths, trending up

7 new patients currently hospitalized (656 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,405 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.