Va. COVID-19 April 19 Update: 484 additional confirmed cases with 19 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported an additional 484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of April 19.

Overall, the total number of confirmed cases statewide is now up to 8,537. Virginia also saw an additional 126 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

State Health officials also reported 19 coronavirus related deaths to a total number of 277 in the commonwealth.

On April 5, VDH began adding “probable” cases to the daily count according to the non-profit organization Virginia Public Access Project.

Officials did say there is a lag in reporting, and all cases, deaths, etc. reported on a specific day does not mean all were recorded in the past 24-hour span.

Cases in the Tidewater area (April 19)

Virginia Beach: 273 (+2)

Chesapeake: 162 (+8)

James City County: 141 (+2)

Newport News: (101)

Norfolk: 111 (+2)

Hampton: 83 (+4)

Suffolk: 91 (+10)

Isle of Wight: 86 (+3)

Portsmouth: 65

York: 44 (+6)

Accomack: 42 (+9)

Gloucester: 21

Williamsburg: 19

Franklin City: 12

Southampton: 16 (+7)

Poquoson: 6

Northampton: 7 (+2)

Surry: 3

Mathews 3

Here’s how Virginia’s curve looks over the past week:

Friday (April 10): 467 new cases to 4,509/ 12 new deaths to 121

Saturday (April 11): 568 new cases to 5,077/ 9 new deaths to 130

Sunday (April 12): 197 new cases to 5,274/ 11 new deaths to 141

Monday (April 13): 473 new cases to 5,747/ 8 new deaths to 149

Tuesday: (April 14): 424 new cases to 6,171/ 5 new deaths to 154

Wednesday (April 15): 329 new cases to 6,500 overall/ 41 new deaths to 195

Thursday (April 16): 389 new cases to 6,889/13 new deaths to 208

Friday (April 17): 602 new cases to 7,491/23 new deaths to 231

Saturday (April 18): 562 new cases to 8,053/27 new deaths to 258

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Virginia residents currently hospitalized “have confirmed COVID-19 results or are awaiting test results.”

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover at home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

This article is breaking. You can view more statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

