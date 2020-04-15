Va. colleges to receive first half of COIVD-19 relief funding

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, following an event with the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge Republicans to support a “clean bill” to fund the Department of Homeland Security as that agencies budget expires later this week, in Washington. The […]

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are applauding the first wave of funding going to schools of higher education to cover basic essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, Virginia students, colleges, and universities will receive a total of $312.9 billion in support as they cope with the immediate effects of COVID-19.

The first half of the billions to be seen by Virginia institutions is roughly $156 million. According to state officials, the money must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the closures of Virginia’s institutions.

This includes course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other basic essentials.

“This critical funding will help colleges and universities provide Virginia students with the support they need during this unprecedented time,” said the Senators. “We are pleased to see these resources go towards helping provide emergency financial aid for Virginia students, and we will keep fighting for the additional resources our educational institutions need in a future package.”

According to Senators, the funding will be distributed locally as follows:

Old Dominion University (7,774,451)

Ecpi University (8,381,184)

Tidewater Community College (5,999,978)

Norfolk State University (3,450,858)

Hampton University (2,132,171)

Thomas Nelson Community College (1,926,985)

College Of William & Mary (1,974,134)

Strayer University (2,896,061)

Christopher Newport University (1,446,968)

Regent University (783,664)

Virginia Wesleyan University (746,604)

Tidewater Tech (628,603)

Hampden Sydney College (339,954)

Sentara College Of Health Sciences (70,535)

School Board – City Of Va. Beach, Va. Beach School Of Prctl. Nrsg. (14,037)

Bon Secours St Mary’S Hospital School Of Medical Imaging (11,295)

For a full list of schools receiving funding, click here.

