UVA, VDH partner to collect COVID-19 health data from Virginia volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — UVA’s Integrated Translational Health Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV), in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, developed an online tool to collect COVID-19 related data from Virginia residents who volunteer their information.

The project, titled “COVID and the Commonwealth: an iTHRIV Health Status Registry,” will potentially support clinical research efforts by filling an information gap from individuals who may be healthy and or convalescing at home.

The self-reported data ranges from simple demographic identifiers to detailed health and symptom-related questions.

Virginians will also have the opportunity to volunteer for COVID-19 related clinical research studies.

“This registry is entirely voluntary and relies on Virginians to self-report. If the health status of an individual changes, they may amend their questionnaire answers. iTHRIV understands the importance of data security,” said officials with iTHRIV.

“When individuals agree to participate, their personal information will be treated as highly sensitive data and stored securely in the registry at the University of Virginia Health System. Only researchers who have permission can gain access to the data in order to answer important questions about COVID-19. Those researchers will agree to protect health data according to approved security methods.”

