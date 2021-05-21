UVA to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The University of Virginia is requiring students who return to campus this fall to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The university says the rule applies to all students either living, learning or working in-person, though there are exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Students will have to provide proof of vaccination through an online patient portal by July 1.

Students exempt from the vaccine will have to take part in weekly testing. Employees are encouraged but not required to get the vaccine.