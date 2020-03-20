UVA develops coronavirus test

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Scientists working at the University of Virginia Health System have created a test for coronavirus that they are currently using in Charlottesville, school officials say.

The test was created by scientists in the UVA Health Laboratory in response to the lack of available COVID-19 test kits across the United States.

Developing the test independently allowed UVA to start testing in their healthcare facilities quicker than if the university waited to receive commercial testing supplies, according to a news release.

UVA began using the test on Wednesday. Officials expect there to be enough testing supplies for both the university’s hospital and clinics. UVA COVID-19 testing will be performed on patients who are high-risk for the disease. UVA hopes to expand the testing to the broader community in the future, the news release states.

“This was truly a remarkable team effort across the entire institution at an incredibly challenging time,” Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. K. Craig Kent wrote in the news release. “It was amazing to see how swiftly everyone rose to the challenge and made this happen in order to serve the community during this time of need.”

