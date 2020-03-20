Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

UVA develops coronavirus test

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Scientists working at the University of Virginia Health System have created a test for coronavirus that they are currently using in Charlottesville, school officials say.

The test was created by scientists in the UVA Health Laboratory in response to the lack of available COVID-19 test kits across the United States.

Developing the test independently allowed UVA to start testing in their healthcare facilities quicker than if the university waited to receive commercial testing supplies, according to a news release.

UVA began using the test on Wednesday. Officials expect there to be enough testing supplies for both the university’s hospital and clinics. UVA COVID-19 testing will be performed on patients who are high-risk for the disease. UVA hopes to expand the testing to the broader community in the future, the news release states.

“This was truly a remarkable team effort across the entire institution at an incredibly challenging time,” Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. K. Craig Kent wrote in the news release. “It was amazing to see how swiftly everyone rose to the challenge and made this happen in order to serve the community during this time of need.”

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories