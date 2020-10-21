UVA COVID-19 model predicts coronavirus cases in Virginia could peak by Thanksgiving

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has released its weekly report which predicts that Virginia could experience a peak in coronavirus cases in November.

The model — released last week by UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute — projects that Virginia will see a rise in COVID-19 cases during the week heading into Thanksgiving. The model predicts that Virginia will end the week with 8,394 new COVID-19 cases.

UVA’s model is designed to project what could happen not what will happen.

Based on the model, Virginia could exceed 200,000 coronavirus cases by November 26.

