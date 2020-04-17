Navy provides USS Theodore Roosevelt coronavirus updates

FILE – In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy Office of Information released updates on April 17 regarding the coronavirus sailors onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

According to the statement, 4,580 crewmembers have been tested of which, 660 are confirmed as having the coronavirus leaving 3,020 with negative test results. That makes up about 94% of the ship’s crew. In total, 4,059 sailors have been moved ashore.

Additionally, seven sailors assigned to the ship are being treated for COVID-19, one of which is in the ICU for breathing issues.

The Navy released that the sailor who succumbed to the virus on April 13 was Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. The death was the first, and so far the only, among the crew of about 4,860.

