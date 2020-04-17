Live Now
USNS Comfort provides patient updates from New York

Coronavirus

Caption: 200329-N-EV253-1196 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Lt. j.g. Jan Sangrones leads medical response team training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Sara Eshleman)

NEW YORK (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based hospital ship USNS Comfort has been in New York for almost three weeks in support of the nation’s coronavirus response efforts.

The ship arrived March 30 in New York Harbor to help hospitals and medical staff needing assistance.

Officials said that as of April 17, a total of 163 patients have been treated onboard with more than 80 patients discharged. The ship also said they received the first New Jersey patient today.

Nearly half of the patients seen tested positive for the coronavirus which includes those with additional health conditions. Those patients are being treated for their existing conditions along with COVID-19.

The ship reports that four of the crew members tested positive for the virus and all of them have recovered, and are back to work.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

