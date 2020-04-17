USNS Comfort provides patient updates from New York

NEW YORK (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based hospital ship USNS Comfort has been in New York for almost three weeks in support of the nation’s coronavirus response efforts.
The ship arrived March 30 in New York Harbor to help hospitals and medical staff needing assistance.
Officials said that as of April 17, a total of 163 patients have been treated onboard with more than 80 patients discharged. The ship also said they received the first New Jersey patient today.
Nearly half of the patients seen tested positive for the coronavirus which includes those with additional health conditions. Those patients are being treated for their existing conditions along with COVID-19.
The ship reports that four of the crew members tested positive for the virus and all of them have recovered, and are back to work.
