USNS Comfort offloads remaining patients before returning to homeport Norfolk

NEW YORK (AP/NBC/WAVY) — The USNS Comfort is discharging its remaining patients as of Sunday afternoon and will soon be departing to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia.

The ship has been docked in New York at Pier 90 since March 30 and has been treating patients in an effort to support the local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the outbreak and is no longer needed.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening during the daily coronavirus task force briefing that the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort would soon head back to Virginia.

Trump said the Comfort will come back to prepare for its next mission, but did not specify when — only that he had New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s permission.

“I asked Andrew if we could bring Comfort back to its base in Virginia, so we could have it for other locations, and he said we would be able to do that,” Trump said.

As of April 26, exact departure information is not available and the full Tuesday briefing can be viewed online.

Additionally, New York is starting a new program to test health care workers for coronavirus antibodies and will do the same next week with transit and law enforcement workers as the state eases away from the worst days of the pandemic.

Cuomo said that doctors, nurses, and other employees who have handled high volumes of patients at four New York City hospitals will be the first tested in the program.

That type of testing on a larger scale is essential to reopening society however, the World Health Organization released a statement on April 24 that said there is currently no evidence that people who have antibodies are protected from coronavirus.

