Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today

USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WAVY) —A crew member of the USNS Comfort has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NAVY officials say that the person has been isolated on the ship while receiving treatment. The individual has had no contact with patients, according to officials.

The USNS Comfort left Naval Station Norfolk on March 28 to help treat non-COVID-19 patients, providing some relief for New York City’s overburdened hospitals. It arrived in New York City two days later.

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday that he spoke with President Trump, who officially gave the go-ahead to start treating the COVID-19 patients on the ship.

The Comfort has more than 1,100 personnel on board, including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.

RELATED:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories