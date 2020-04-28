US Sens. Warner, Kaine ask Dept. of Agriculture to approve Virginia’s ‘pandemic EBT’ program request

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — United States senators from Virginia are pushing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve the state’s request to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program that would help food insecure children.

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner sent a letter to the department Monday urging it to approve the state’s request to operate the program, which would ensure children who rely on free or reduced-cost meals during school could still have access to healthy foods.

“We write today in support of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s request to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program during the ongoing public health crisis. This program will allow households that contain children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals to receive a supplemental food purchasing benefit to offset the cost of meals that would have been provided at school. Operation of this program will help ensure that children across the Commonwealth will continue to have access to healthy and nutritious foods during this health emergency,” the senators wrote in a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Virginia requested to be a part of the program last week.

COVID-19 has forced schools in Virginia to close for the remainder of the school year. For now, many schools and some area nonprofits have been providing bagged meals for students and families.

Many Americans have also lost their jobs or been furloughed due to businesses shuttering during the pandemic.

By including Virginia in the P-EBT program, families would be able to get a distribution equal to five school days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals.

A copy of today’s letter can be found here.

Latest Posts: