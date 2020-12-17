US senators from Virginia optimistic COVID-19 relief is on its way soon

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — After months of bickering and bargaining in Washington, some financial relief may finally be on the way for many Americans.

It could include direct payments to Americans and additional help for businesses and people who are unemployed.

“Some have called this a ‘Christmas miracle,’ I say it would be stupidity on steroids if we didn’t get to this kind of deal,” said Sen. Mark Warner, (D-Va.).

Warner is part of the bipartisan “gang of eight” that’s been working to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.

“Over the last six weeks now, a group of bipartisan senators said if our so-called leaders are not going to act, then we are going to act,” said Warner.

Negotiations over a COVID-19 relief bill include talks of direct payments to Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, support for small businesses, money for rental assistance and more.

“Anyone of good conscience cannot look at 17 million folks having had COVID-19, 300,000 dead, literally the economy tanking right in front of our eyes, and not say that we need to provide relief,” Warner said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) says liability protections and state and local aid have been sticking points, so lawmakers have decided to “decouple” those two issues from the bulk of the COVID-19 relief bill.

“While we’ve narrowed our differences, we’re still too far apart to get there and that fact should not block the need to do a COVID relief bill that will help the unemployed, that will provide food assistance, that will provide rent assistance, that will provide small businesses with the lifeline they need,” said Kaine.

Both Kaine and Warner are confident that lawmakers will be able to come to an agreement very soon. Leaders of the House and Senate have echoed similar sentiments.