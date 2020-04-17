UPS donates 7,500 respirator masks to Virginia hospitals

FILE – A Wednesday, April 12, 2017, file photo, showing a UPS logo on the exterior of The UPS Store, in Natick, Mass. U.S. delivery giant UPS has launched court action against the European Union’s anti-trust regulator for blocking a merger with Dutch firm TNT and is seeking 1.742 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in compensation. […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — UPS announced on April 17 that the company has enough N95 masks to offer donations across the nation in an effort to help meet supply shortages as a result of the coronavirus.

The global shipping company donated 7,500 medical-grade N95 masks to hospitals throughout Virginia which were delivered to VEMA in Richmond for local distribution on Wednesday.

The company was designated as a “critical infrastructure business” during the pandemic and has enough personal protective equipment needed to protect all employees, so they are giving the remaining supply of masks to frontline workers.

“As a Richmond headquartered company, UPS Freight is proud to help the Commonwealth of Virginia. And, there are more than 8,300 dedicated UPSers across the state,” said UPS Freight President Rich McArdle. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help the doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We’re grateful to UPS for this generous donation,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Virginia healthcare providers are working constantly to keep us safe, and these masks will help ensure they have the protection they need.”

