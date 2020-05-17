University seniors visit UVA campus despite no ‘in-person’ ceremony

A group of University of Virginia Graduates pose for a photo on the stairs of the Rotunda on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The school is holding a virtual graduation in light of COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the in-person graduating ceremonies at the University of Virginia, but that didn’t stop some seniors from getting pictures taken on campus Saturday, when the events were originally scheduled to begin.

Among those who visited the campus were Madeleine Wallach and two of her fellow classmates, who wore their caps and gowns when they stopped by the school’s famous Lawn.

Wallach, of Middleburgh, says they wanted to get their photos taken quickly because campus police were discouraging people from hanging out in that area.

The university hosted a virtual ceremony Saturday.

University of Virginia graduates, Madeline Wallach, left, of Middleberg, Va., Alexandra Dimas, of Chesapeake, Va., center, and Laura Chattin, of View, Va., sit on the stairs of the Rotunda on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The school is holding a virtual graduation in light of COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Lawn at the University of Virginia is desolate on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The lawn would normally be the scene of the school’s graduation with 30,000 people in attendance due to COVID 19 restrictions the school is conducting a virtual graduation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

