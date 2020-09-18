University of Virginia discovers cluster of coronavirus cases at residence hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia says it’s increasing testing of students after it identified a cluster of coronavirus cases in a residence hall.

The Daily Progress reports that the school in Charlottesville reported five cases on Wednesday that were identified through wastewater and individual testing programs. All 188 students in the building were notified and were to be tested Wednesday evening.

UVA student residents were told to remain in their rooms except to use the bathroom or retrieve meals as they await test results. Those with positive tests will be moved to quarantine rooms.

The school has reported 378 total virus cases. That includes 330 students. Limited, in-person classes began last week.

