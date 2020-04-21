United Way of South Hampton Roads receives more than $800K from corporations, including Dollar Tree

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads has received nearly 2,900 calls for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that more than 20 businesses have collectively donated over $800,000 to its Coronavirus Recovery Fund. The money will help the United Way continue to respond to Hampton Roads residents who need assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

The United Way’s Coronavirus Recovery Fund was started to support the organization’s crisis response in Hampton Roads. The United Way is working with people who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic by connecting them with resources who can meet their immediate needs, as well as providing long-term planning, according to a press release.

The majority of people who are reaching out to the United Way for help in Hampton Roads are reporting a total loss of income.

The following companies have given to the COVID-19 fund:

Anthem

Bank of America

Birdsong Peanuts

Burns & McDonnell

Coca Cola

Damuth Trane

Dollar Tree

Dominion Energy

GEICO

KPMG

Langley for Families Foundation

Orsted

PRA Group

The Blocker Foundation

S&K Sales

The Curtis Group

TowneBank

Truist Charitable Fund

USAA

Virginia Natural Gas

Wells Fargo

The donations include a first-time donation of $250,000 from Dollar Tree, which is headquartered in Chesapeake. USAA donated $100,000 and Virginia Natural Gas donated $120,000, according to a press release.

“We are so thankful for the support from our business community, particularly during a crisis such as this that has such economic implications,” President and CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads Michele Anderson wrote in a press release. “With the support of these partners, we’ve been able to develop an unprecedented response to an unprecedented crisis and be there for those who need us most.”

Companies who want to donate to the Coronavirus Recovery Fund should contact Jacob Peterson, vice president of resource development for the United Way of South Hampton Roads. He can be reached at (757) 853-8500 at extension 180.

Individuals who want to donate to the fund can text 41444 or visit the United Way’s website.

