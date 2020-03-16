United Way establishes ‘Coronavirus Recovery Fund’ to help those in need amid virus outbreak

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads has established a Coronavirus Recovery Fund and is asking for donations.
Amid the virus outbreak across the country and the rise of confirmed cases in Virginia the past few days, the local organization has established a fund to help aid recovery efforts to help those in need.
United Way officials say they are working closely with local and state leaders to discuss “a response plan with an emphasis on under-resourced populations and those who will be disproportionately affected.”
To donate to the Coronavirus Recovery Fund, you can visit United Way’s website HERE.
100% of the funds will go to help support recovery efforts. You can also text COVID to 41444 to make a gift.
In addition to the recovery fund, United Way has set up a Coronavirus Response Hotline for those experiencing closures and missed work. Anyone needing assistance can call (757) 858-7777.
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
