United Way establishes ‘Coronavirus Recovery Fund’ to help those in need amid virus outbreak

Medical personnel discuss patients that had been admitted for testing for the coronavirus at the entrance Central Maine Medical Center on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. U.S. hospitals are setting up circus-like triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads has established a Coronavirus Recovery Fund and is asking for donations.

Amid the virus outbreak across the country and the rise of confirmed cases in Virginia the past few days, the local organization has established a fund to help aid recovery efforts to help those in need.

We #LIVEUNITED for Hampton Roads, we are stepping up & leading the response to this community need. We will be opening a #CoronavirusRecoveryFund & are preparing to provide a coordination of care for those experiencing effects of closures & missed work. https://t.co/tkuFDWRdkc — United Way of South Hampton Roads (@unitedwayshr) March 13, 2020

United Way officials say they are working closely with local and state leaders to discuss “a response plan with an emphasis on under-resourced populations and those who will be disproportionately affected.”

To donate to the Coronavirus Recovery Fund, you can visit United Way’s website HERE.

100% of the funds will go to help support recovery efforts. You can also text COVID to 41444 to make a gift.

In addition to the recovery fund, United Way has set up a Coronavirus Response Hotline for those experiencing closures and missed work. Anyone needing assistance can call (757) 858-7777.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Latest Posts