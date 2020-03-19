Unemployment claims rise by 14% in Virginia, ODU economists say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Unemployment claims are up in Virginia, reflecting the first wave of what Old Dominion University economists are calling the “impending economic shock” to workers in the Commonwealth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor shows Virginia’s unemployment claims rose last week. A total of 2,883 unemployment claims were filed for the week of March 14, which represents a 14% increase from the previous week and a 30% increase for the same week in 2019, according to economists at ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy in the Strome College of Business.

ODU’s economists anticipate unemployment claims to increase in the upcoming weeks as schools, businesses, and governments are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unemployment is an issue states are facing across the country as more people test positive for the disease every day. The Department of Labor shows job layoffs have increased in service-related industries, and that in the week of March 14 national unemployment claims rose by 25.2% from the previous week. California and Washington — two states hardest hit by coronavirus — have experienced the largest increase in unemployment claims filed.

ODU economists estimate that unemployment claims will increase in Virginia in the coming weeks. The Virginia Employment Commission received 1,202 applications for jobless claims on March 17.

