UNC-Chapel Hill announces 3 new COVID-19 clusters, over 100 new cases

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– UNC-Chapel Hill has three new COVID-19 clusters at residence halls, according to the University.

UNC-CH officials said there are 102 positive COVID-19 cases at Granville Towers, 16 at Ehringhaus, and 17 at Hinton James residence halls.

UNC-CH updated its COVID-19 dashboard at 2:30 p.m. Friday to reveal 88 new cases coming students and one more staff member.

Those who tested positive are isolating, as well as many close contacts are in quarantine.

The University has asked all residents living in the listed resident halls to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving campus to help prevent further spread.

Testing will be available on UNC-CH’s campus August 21-23.

Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being. The change went into effect on Wednesday.

Graduate, professional and health affairs courses will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.

During a faculty meeting on Monday, University officials said that students will soon be able to make appointments with Carolina Housing to move out.

The university had announced four clusters of the virus among students within three days.