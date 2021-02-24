Tyson Foods vaccinates 165 eligible employees at Virginia facility

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Tyson Foods vaccinated 165 eligible employees at a Virginia facility Wednesday.

The company says that team members at the plant in Temperanceville received the vaccine free, during a vaccination event last week.

“Providing vaccine accessibility is a critical part of our comprehensive approach to fighting COVID-19 and putting the health and safety of our team members first,” said Sidney Newnan, Complex Manager, Tyson Foods.

“We are excited to see great interest from team members and hope this event will encourage even more of our employees to be vaccinated.”

The company says that getting its workers vaccinated is the latest in a series of measures Tyson Foods has taken to fight COVID-19.