Two family members of Nebraska woman with coronavirus have now tested positive

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has received two more presumptive confirmation cases of coronavirus that are related to the first one.

The two cases are family members of Nebraska’s first case, a 36-year-old woman from Douglas County.

These two family members had COVID-19 symptoms and have been in self-quarantine since Friday and currently remain there since the woman was diagnosed.

The woman remains to be hospitalized in Nebraska’s Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)/Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Other close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus.

“We expected this to happen. This demonstrates the importance of contact investigations and shows how well they work,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Health Director at DCHD.

Officials said the good news is that the two newest cases had limited exposure to other individuals in the community.

DCHD epidemiology investigators have developed a list of contacts and will be reaching out to each one of them.

Those people will be informed of any health risks, how they can protect themselves, and other potential contacts.

They are the second and third cases in Nebraska, other than the people who were brought to the National Quarantine Unit and Nebraska’s Biocontainment Unit from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Nebraska public health officials continue to believe the risk to the general public is low.

People are encouraged to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms that include a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Health officials said if you have any coronavirus symptoms or developing symptoms, contact your health care provider and notify them of your potential exposure to a confirmed case.

They also asked that you call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or an emergency room.