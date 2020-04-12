TSA reports a 96% decrease in travelers at checkpoints nationwide

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration released its daily traveler numbers via Twitter on Saturday which show a significant decrease due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein reported that this time last year, about 2,590,499 people passed through checkpoints and today about 108,977 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints nationwide which is almost 96% fewer travelers.

BREAKING NEWS: On Friday, Apr. 10, 108,977 travelers came through @TSA checkpoints nationwide. Exactly one year earlier, 2,590,499 individuals were screened at security checkpoints across the country. — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) April 11, 2020

The TSA website reports that in the past 14 days, 368 employees, both screeners and non-screeners, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that, 18 employees have recovered, and 2 have succumbed to the virus.

A detailed interactive map sharing the airports with confirmed cases, screening officer details, last day of work, work location, and shift can be found online.

Employees or travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should consult with their healthcare provider.

