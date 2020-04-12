Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

TSA reports a 96% decrease in travelers at checkpoints nationwide

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TSA_workers_feeling_the_impact_of_the_pa_0_20190105235331

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration released its daily traveler numbers via Twitter on Saturday which show a significant decrease due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein reported that this time last year, about 2,590,499 people passed through checkpoints and today about 108,977 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints nationwide which is almost 96% fewer travelers.

The TSA website reports that in the past 14 days, 368 employees, both screeners and non-screeners, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that, 18 employees have recovered, and 2 have succumbed to the virus.

A detailed interactive map sharing the airports with confirmed cases, screening officer details, last day of work, work location, and shift can be found online.

Employees or travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should consult with their healthcare provider.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories