TSA mask mandate expires next week, announcement expected for next steps

A traveler wears a face mask while checking their phone on the arrivals level outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid increased Covid-19 travel restrictions on January 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– As air travel approaches pre-pandemic levels, the mask mandate at the airport may soon change. The Federal Transportation Security Administration mask mandates for airplanes, airports, busses, and trains are set to expire on March 18.

The executive director for Norfolk’s Airport Authority, Robert Bowen, says he’s not aware of any updates yet.

“We have not gotten any word yet if it’s going to be relaxed, or if it’s going to be allowed to expire, or if it’s going to be extended,” said Bowen.

The Transportation Security Administration has extended the face mask requirement twice following a rise in COVID-19 cases. However, now that COVID-19 cases are dropping, many wonder if masks will become optional.

Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed COVID 19 guidance, saying most Americans are safe without a mask indoors. The CDC currently advises masks only in areas listed as having high transmission.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted last week saying, in part, “TSA will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC. So please continue to mask up.”

Bowen says his understanding is there are still mixed feelings about it.

“The flight attendants union for the airlines, they want to see it stay in place. They feel we’re not over the worst of it yet. But then there’s customers who really want to get out of the mask,” said Bowen.

Recently, the U.S. Travel Association, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, Airlines for America, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients. The letter urges the Biden administration to repeal the federal mask mandate for public transportation or provide a clear roadmap to remove the mask mandate within 90 days.

10 On Your Side reached out to TSA officials, who say they still anticipate not making an announcement until closer to March 18.