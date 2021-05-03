Treating allergies & asthma with loosening pandemic restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As things slowly start moving to a more normal place in the pandemic, Dr. Cynthia Kelly, a pediatric allergist, and Immunologist with CHKD, cautions those with severe allergies and asthma could have a more challenging year compared to last year if they don’t take their medication.

“We know that last year was a very good year for children with asthma and allergies,” said Dr. Kelly.

Because of mask wearing, and being indoors more, kids with allergies and asthma did not get as sick last year, she said. Now they may have a false sense of security. “We are seeing a lot of parents and children come into the clinic and they think they’ve been cured of their asthma, and that’s unfortunately not the case. It’s just because they weren’t exposed to all these things that generally trigger symptoms.”

Triggers can include things like pollen, running, and playing sports. Dr. Kelly said it is imperative to get back on track, and stay on track, with your allergy and asthma medications.

“I would just say for parents and children to just be very aware that symptoms might be more present now as we loosen the pandemic restrictions, to be aware of the symptoms, to look for them, and to treat them according to their asthma action plan or their allergy plan that has been arranged with their pediatrician.”

Dr. Kelly said it’s important to remind your children about their asthma warning signs like a cough or wheezing or difficulty breathing, so they can catch them early and treat them quickly.

She also wrote a blog on this topic which you can read by clicking here.