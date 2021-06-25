Tradition Brewing Co. survives COVID-19 and celebrates five years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Many businesses weren’t able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Newport News brewery adapted and now celebrating its fifth anniversary.

“It was very scary,” said Tradition Brewing Co. Head Brewer Brian Martin. “There were quite a few times where we weren’t sure what the next couple of weeks were going to be like.”

Tradition staff had to quickly make changes.

“We were able to change our strategy quick enough,” Martin added.

That included making door-to-door deliveries.

“I loaded my truck up and took a lot of deliveries straight to people’s houses,” Martin said.

Not in just in the area, but as far away at Charlottesville. How about that for a beer run?

“Yeah,” Martin chuckled. “It definitely saved us.”

At times, the idea of getting to the five-year mark looked bleak.

“That thought was kicking around in my head,” Martin added. “We were confident in some way we could pull through.”

Now, only kegs are kicking.

This weekend, Tradition is hosting a celebration that includes a home brewing contest and featuring other local beers on tap.

“Come drink some beer,” Martin said. “Celebrate the end of COVID and five years. Come drink some beer.”